PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Twelve West Ottawa High School seniors have been trying to outwit, outplay and outlast each other this week in a cause to help their classmates.

On Sunday, the group of 12 moved into the high school. Until Friday, or until voted out, it’s where they sleep, shower and play the game, all while attending their classes. The week is full of games and challenges, but the reason behind it is worth so much more.

“’Senior Survivor’ is our opportunity for our students to serve our community. We raise money for WINWO, When In Need West Ottawa,” said principal Kristine Jernigan.

West Ottawa’s “Senior Survivor.”

WINWO is a school-led assistance fund used for kids facing financial hardships within the district.

“It ranges from boots and snow pants to elementary students to, a few years ago, we put in a wheelchair ramp for a student who couldn’t afford it in their home,” said Jernigan. “We take students regularly to vision exams and pay for their glasses.”

Thanks to students leaning into the fun and local businesses stepping up to donate, the week-long contest has become a smashing success. It raised more than $39,000 this week, with a ten-year total of over $276,000.

For the 12 contestants chosen for this season, WINWO is a cause that’s not lost on them.

West Ottawa’s “Senior Survivor.”

“Things like sleeping on the floor and having the school lights on all night and smashing eggs on your head and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is not great,'” said senior Ellery Field. “But we’re also doing it for what, a couple of days? And it’s raising so much money.”

The cause may be noble, but the gameplay is fierce. In Wednesday’s elimination, a classic Survivor-takedown shocked the contestants. Meanwhile, WOBN, West Ottawa Broadcasting News, is capturing the action. Lindsay Walcott, West Ottawa’s broadcasting teacher and former WOOD TV8 producer, oversees her students’ production through the week in coordination with the student senate.

“My students cover all of it with programs that we air each morning to the students at West Ottawa High School,” said Walcott. “I really try to take a backseat and just let them do this. And they are so talented and so wonderful.”

WOBN works on West Ottawa’s “Senior Survivor.”

Senior Tyler Kastens has taken on a leadership role within the production this season and has given his fellow classmates as much content as he’s allowed.

“I feel like the students love the longer shows and they’re like, ‘Oh, it takes more class time away from us so we don’t have to do as much schoolwork.’ But the teachers not so much. So we try to keep it under 20 minutes, which is sometimes not possible, but we try our best,” he said.

The content has been entertaining, and each episode is posted to YouTube, so families can keep up with the game.

“I call my mom off the school phone like, ‘Hey mom, are you watching the video?'” said Field. “That’s the only way they see us.”

The content has also been intense. Will Niziolek pulled off a stunning blindside flawlessly thanks to some television homework ahead of this season.

“Big fan,” said Niziolek. “(I watch ‘Survivor’) every single Thursday morning … I got ‘Survivor’ on my phone. So I’m missing out on an episode today, actually.”

West Ottawa’s “Senior Survivor.”

The strategic move was merely practice for Will, who dreams of someday playing the same game on a remote island far, far away.

“I felt like I was actually on ‘Survivor’ and hopefully I can do it, my dream of being a survivor one day,” Niziolek said.

Amid the antics, the focus and the reason behind it all remains top of mind.

“They love this event, because of the fun and the silliness,” said Jernigan. “And I mean, it is ridiculous, like what they do, but they also just love it because they know that it helps our community, helps our kids who are in need. And they just have a real spirit of giving, especially around Christmas.”