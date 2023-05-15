ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a Monday morning crash involving two semi-trucks in Allendale Township.

Around 8:35 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 96th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive for a crash involving two semis.

Responding deputies learned that one semi, driven by a 39-year-old Huston, Texas, man, was making a left turn onto 96th Avenue from Lake Michigan Drive from the passing lane and turned into a second westbound semi, driven by a 52-year-old Wilmington, North Carolina, man. The second semi veered left to try to avoid the crash.

The Texas man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The semi driven by the Texas man was blocking the westbound lake after the crash. It was closed for about 1.5 hours while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.