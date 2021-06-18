Semi-truck overturns, spills milk on I-196 near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck overturned and spilled milk on I-196 near Holland Friday.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on eastbound I-196 at Adams Street.

The semi-truck drifted off the road and overturned near the overpass, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Authorities say some of the milk spilled and had to be cleaned up. They say another tanker was brought over by the trucking company and the rest of the milk was pumped into it, so that the first trailer could be tipped back over.

Deputies say the 34-year-old truck driver from Hartford did not report any injuries.

One lane of eastbound I-196 was closed for several hours because of the cleanup.