Semi hauling 70,000 pounds of cream rolls over near Zeeland

A courtesy photo of a semi-truck hauling 70,000 pounds of cream that rolled over in Zeeland Township, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Adam Nelson via Twitter)

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a semi-truck hauling 70,000 pounds of cream rolled over near Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash at Byron Road and the eastbound I-196 Business Loop in Zeeland Township.

The eastbound lanes of the I-196 Business Loop are closed at Byron Road while authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The sheriff’s office said the semi-truck tipped over on its side while turning eastbound from Byron onto the business loop.

There are no reports of injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.