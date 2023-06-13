Authorities work to clear the scene after a semi-truck drove off I-196 onto 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a semi-truck drove off I-196, went airborne and crashed onto 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at 32nd Avenue and I-196 in Hudsonville.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both directions of 32nd are closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The semi-truck carrying two forklifts was heading westbound on I-196 when it went off the roadway, then airborne and landed on 32nd Avenue, according to an OCSO news release.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the release said.