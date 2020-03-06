Search Saturday for man missing since New Year’s

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends and family will scour a stretch of the Grand River south of Coopersville Saturday, looking for a young man who went missing on New Year’s Day.

Hunter Klompstra, 18, was last seen leaving a New Year’s party on Leonard Street near 60th Avenue in Polkton Township.

Searchers will gather at Deer Creek County Park, not far from where Klompstra went missing, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Organizers are asking for kayakers to search the river and people on foot and horseback to walk area fields. If you magnet fish, you’re asked to drag the river to look for Klompstra’s phone or pocket knife.

If you want to go help, check the Facebook page for the event.

A canvas painting fundraiser for the Klompstra family scheduled for Friday evening, organized by Creative Paint Studio and being held at the VFW in Coopersville, has sold out.

In January, Klompstra’s father Sam Klompstra described his son as thoughtful and said he wanted him back home.

Anyone with information about Klompstra is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.