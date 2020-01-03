Search resumes for body of teen swept into Lake MI

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews continue to search the water at Holland State Park Friday for the body of a teen who was swept into Lake Michigan Wednesday night.

The Ottawa County Dive Team and Marine Patrol is searching by boat with sonar technology Friday for the body of 16-year-old Eliza Trainer from the Flint area.

An undated courtesy photo of Eliza Trainer.

The sheriff’s office said due to high winds and dangerous lake conditions, searchers are still unable to deploy dive teams in the recovery effort.

Trainer and an 18-year-old man, identified by family as her friend Kade Goodrich, went to Holland State Park Wednesday when around 11:30 p.m. the two were knocked off the north pier by a large wave.

Goodrich was able to get himself out of the water, but Trainer was not. Goodrich found someone in a parked car and got them to call 911.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard searched the area by boat with thermal imagining and night vision Wednesday night, but, like Thursday, it was too dangerous to get divers in the water.

The search was called off for the day around 4 p.m. Thursday.