COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking residents in the Coopersville area to check outbuildings, campers and vehicles for a man who has been missing for several days.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it continues to search for 28-year-old Erik Johnson. He was last seen on Danforth Street near the intersection of Ottawa Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, heading north.

Investigators believe Johnson was disoriented and may have been looking for shelter from the weather. The sheriff’s office is asked for residents to check inside, around and under any outbuildings, camper trailers or vehicles.

Johnson’s family and friends have not been able to get ahold of him since he walked away from his Coopersville home Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.