Search continues for missing 6-year-old; teen feared drowned in Lake Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are continuing their search Sunday morning for a missing 6-year-old boy at Holland State Park and a 17-year-old who crews feared drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

The search picked back up at 7 a.m. at Holland State Park where it was called off late Saturday night. Multiple crews responded to the park around 5 p.m Saturday afternoon when the 6-year-old and teen went missing. Shortly after 9 p.m., law enforcement asked people at the beach to evacuate. Both the beach and park were closed.

Deputies say Iain Rowe, 6, was last seen in water that was waist deep. At this time, authorities are not ruling that he is in the water and are looking for him on both land and water.

Emergency crews describe Iain as about 4 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing large neon goggles and blue and a white vertically striped swimsuit, deputies say.

6-year-old Iain Rowe. (Courtesy)

Ottawa County officials sent out an emergency alert in the area because rescuers are concerned that the missing child may be near the water. At this point, they said there is no reason to suspect an abduction or anything criminal.

Crews are also searching for 17-year-old boy who was last seen struggling in the lake.

Witnesses told authorities that two brothers, 17 and 19, were swimming in the water when they began to struggle. The 19-year-old started to swim back and witnesses nearby threw him a flotation device. He was able to get back to shore safely.

The 17-year-old was last seen struggling in the lake about 40-50 yards away from shore. Officials have not released the teen’s name at this time and are calling this a recovery mission and no longer a rescue mission.

A News 8 crew on scene said the entrance of the State Park is blocked off to visitors trying to enter.