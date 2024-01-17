ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a tricky year for calling school closures, said the Allendale Public Schools superintendent in an apology letter for holding school on Tuesday.

“We knew there were some rough conditions, however, knowing that we have to deal with rough roads every year in Michigan, we thought we could safely open school,” wrote Superintendent Garth Cooper Tuesday in a letter to parents and guardians. “Unfortunately, after we made the decision to hold school, the conditions only continued to worsen. In hindsight, I obviously wish I had decided to call a snow day today.”

The district faced communication issues throughout the day, Cooper said: Some students were left in the cold as the transportation department “struggled” to inform parents that buses were running late, and the district “failed to communicate” that the middle and high schools would be releasing students 10 minutes early.

“This has been a tough year for making the right call,” the superintendent wrote. “But I assure you that student safety, and staff safety, are very important, and so the decision to have school or not is always given serious consideration. Hopefully, we will not have another day like (Tuesday)!”

With poor road conditions and cold temperatures, Allendale Public Schools decided to cancel school for Wednesday.