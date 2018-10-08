School bus involved in crash near Coopersville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A school bus was involved in a crash near Coopersville Monday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that a two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Arthur Street and 40th Avenue in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Dennis Harrison of Fremont was heading south on 40th when he stopped at the intersection then turned onto Arthur, into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Ashley Stillman of Marne.

A school bus then collided into the initial crash, according to dispatchers.

Harrison told deputies he was lost and did not see oncoming traffic.

Both Harrison and Stillman were injured in the crash. Dispatchers said no one on the bus was injured.

Harrison was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries investigators say are not life-threatening. His condition was stable Monday morning.

Stillman did not seek medical treatment.