1 airlifted after 3-vehicle crash near Holland

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Olive woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash near Holland Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on southbound US-31 just after Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a female driver in a blue Honda CRV was travelling northbound on US-31 and crossed into the southbound lane hitting a semi head on.

A third vehicle, a motorhome heading south, could not stop and crashed into the two initial vehicles.

The driver of the Honda CRV had to be extricated from the car by emergency crews before being airlifted to the hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash remains under investigation.