HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit is receiving a new grant that could help attract new tech talent to the area.

News 8 talked with Rachel Gray from nonprofit Hello West Michigan about the Say Hello initiative. The initiative is being funded as part of a partnership with MICHauto, the state’s only automotive, mobility and technology cluster association.

The goal is to raise awareness of West Michigan as a potential place for people in the tech industry to move to and continue their careers.

Hello West Michigan is holding its 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Haworth Inc. Headquarters and Showroom, located off Lincoln Road near Waverly Road in Holland.

Tickets are $35 for members and $50 for the public. For more information and to register, go to hellowestmichigan.com.

