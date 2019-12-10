Santa is OK: Pranksters took decoration on joyride

The Santa Claus decoration that was taken as a prank back at home at the Grand Haven Eagles. (Dec. 10, 2019, courtesy photos)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Santa Claus decoration that was thought to have been stolen from the Eagles club in Grand Haven was actually just on a little outing with friends.

The decoration was taken from the Grand Haven Eagles Saturday night. The club reported it stolen and on Monday, police released surveillance images of the two men who rolled it out of the club on a dolly and then loaded it into their truck.

But the guys who took it weren’t really thieves. They are actually from the Oceana Eagles club and they kidnapped Santa as a prank.

They took Santa on a tour of other Eagles clubs in the region, including White Cloud and Ludington.

Then they saw the news reports about the so-called theft and realized the fuss they had caused.

The Grand Haven Eagles say the men returned Santa safely Monday evening.

“Santa spent some time up North with good friends at the Oceana Eagles,” a card accompanying the decoration read in part. “He was well taken care of and even had his boots shined.”

The card also included a $50 donation that the Eagles passed along to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for its trouble.