Sandy Hill Elementary closed due to presence of vermiculite

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Sandy Hill Elementary will be closed until Monday because vermiculite was found at the school.

Construction contractors at the school found traces of vermiculite, a mineral that can contain asbestos, the Jenison Public Schools superintendent said in an email to parents. Asbestos can cause health issues, including cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The school says it started mitigation efforts immediately, and air quality specialists found safe air quality levels. Even though the air quality measurements verified there is no asbestos or harmful substances in the school, Sandy Hills will be closed until Monday in order to remove any sources of vermiculite.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is the highest priority at JPS and Sandy Hill has been, and will continue to be, a safe environment for kids to learn and grow,” Superintendent Brandon W. Graham said in the email.