GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grab your buckets and shovels: Saturday was the annual Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest.

This was the 40th year of the contest.

More than 30 teams gathered at the Grand Haven City Beach to build art out of sand.

The builders had 2.5 hours to make their creations. This year, there were many different sculptures, including sandcastles, a horse and an eagle.

On Saturday, builders spent hours working on their sand creations for Grand Haven’s annual contest. (Courtesy The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg)

On Saturday, builders spent hours working on their sand creations for Grand Haven’s annual contest. (Courtesy The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg)

On Saturday, builders spent hours working on their sand creations for Grand Haven’s annual contest. (Courtesy The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg)

On Saturday, builders spent hours working on their sand creations for Grand Haven’s annual contest. (Courtesy The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg)

On Saturday, builders spent hours working on their sand creations for Grand Haven’s annual contest. (Courtesy The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg)

On Saturday, builders spent hours working on their sand creations for Grand Haven’s annual contest. (Courtesy The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg)

“I love seeing everyone come together. I love seeing all the hard work I put into it coming to fruition and being able to see people enjoy time outside,” Claudia Dantuma, the contest organizer, said. “And a lot of people look forward to this event. It’s a 40th year, so it’s been going on for a long time. There’s been a lot of love for this event.”

After the contestants’ hard work, judges handed out trophies and medals to those who scored the highest.