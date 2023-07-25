PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A free sailing school for kids with autism is coming to the Holland area next month.

Spectrum Sailing hosts sailing camps across the country each year for kids who are on the autism spectrum. Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 21, it will hold morning and afternoon sessions out of Macatawa Bay Yacht Club for a total of 20 local kids.

Registration now open for children between 10 and 17 years old. Families will be selected to participate from a lottery.

Each boat will have a seasoned sailor and a person with special needs experience on board. Spectrum Sailing Founder and Executive Director Scott Herman it offers an opportunity children with autism would otherwise not get.

“If you look at our sailing camp and comparing it to a neurotypical sailing camp, these kids are learning the same things. They’re learning how to tie knots; they’re learning the parts of the boat. They understand why the boat works, how the boat works… So the outcome is pretty similar but we teach a little differently. We create an environment where everyone can feel welcome and be themselves,” Herman said.

Spectrum Sailing is looking for volunteers and sponsors to make sure the camp is successful and returns in coming years.