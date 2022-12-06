GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorneys for the former Michigan gubernatorial candidate charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot have asked that his next federal court date again be postponed, referencing the possibility of a plea deal.

In a motion filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Ryan Kelley’s attorneys asked for a continuance for his status conference “to allow sufficient time to receive and review discovery and explore any potential plea offers.”

After already having been delayed once at the defense’s request, the status conference was scheduled for Dec. 8.

The motion said the government does not oppose another 60-day continuance.

A screenshot from a Reuters and BBC Turkey YouTube video, included in federal documents, shows Ryan Kelley at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection. A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection.

Kelley is a real estate broker and former Allendale Township planning commissioner who ran for governor as a Republican but lost in the August primary. He was arrested June 9 for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal investigators say Kelley climbed an “architectural feature” of the Capitol, destroyed a tarp covering some scaffolding, waved other rioters to continue their advance and took photos of blood on Capitol grounds.

Kelley pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor federal charges in July. In a primary debate hosted by News 8, he argued his actions were projected by the First Amendment.