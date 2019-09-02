RV park in Grand Haven lost water for several hours

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Broken water lines made for a rough Labor Day weekend for some in Grand Haven.

This came after a guest hit a water line Saturday afternoon at the Outdoor Adventures Grand Haven Resort.

Guests say the accident left many at the RV park without access to water for part of the weekend.

“All the bathroom facilities are closed, and they shut the pool down because people were bathing in it. It’s a mess,” said guest Otto Stapel.

On Facebook, the resort said they called in outside help and would be restoring the water as soon as possible.

Update: it’s 8pm and, thanks t our hard-working team, the water is back on! Thanks for your patience. Shower, and camp… Posted by Outdoor Adventures Grand Haven Resort on Sunday, September 1, 2019

“This is the first time that something this major happened while we were camping,” said Pam Trout, a frequent guest.

Trout says she was impressed with the way staff responded to the issue.

“They do have running water at the putt putt and we can get water, so we’re not without. All the facilities they’re keeping clean. They’re working really hard,” Trout said.

Others say they’re concerned the amount of time it took for the resort to resolve the issue. They say it’s indicative of a bigger problem.

“They say it’s a resort. A resort is supposed to be nice,” said a guest who preferred not to be named.

The camper told News 8 they paid thousands of dollars to become a member of the resort and annually pays maintenance fees but runs into issues like this often.

“You got people spending big money to be a part of a resort and it’s not happening. People aren’t getting what they’re paying for,” the camper added.

The company declined to comment and did not allow News 8 crews on the property.

In a post on Facebook, the staff wrote they restored water by 8 p.m. Sunday.