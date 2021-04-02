RV fire damages Grand Haven business

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An RV fire that sent heavy smoke billowing into the air damaged a contractor’s business in Grand Haven on Friday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. at Commercial Contractors, located at 16745 Comstock St., according to the business owner.

The fire started in the owner’s motorhome, which was parked inside the building. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

Grand Haven fire authorities say no one was hurt in the fire.

