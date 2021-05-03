Rotary club gifts Zeeland with outdoor hand sanitizing stations

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Zeeland has been gifted with outdoor hand sanitizing stations by the rotary club, leaders announced.

The Rotary Club of Zeeland donated two custom designed hand sanitizing stations to show support as the community continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The city adds that the stations will be valuable for several years.

The rotary club and Zeeland’s Shopping Area Redevelopment Board teamed up to design and find locations for the stations, which can be found along Main Avenue between Elm and Church streets. The city says the stations are portable and can be moved to accommodate for special needs like events.

In additional to the stations, the rotary club provided initial supply of hand sanitizer. The city will continue to main them and supply refills.

“It is a privilege when local service organizations, such as Rotary approach the City with partnership ideas. Together we can accomplish so much more. These sanitizing stations will be a great addition to downtown Zeeland and the timing couldn’t be more perfect as more and more people are returning to their regular routines and visiting downtown” City Marketing Director Abby deRoo said in a statement.