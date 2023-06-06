Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was hospitalized following a crash with a semi-truck has died.

Joshua Womack, 42, died Monday, according to a post by his wife on his Caring Bridge page.

“We are so thankful for the time we had with him this past week. To tell stories of him, engage with him, and most of all, make sure he knows we love him,” Madison Reeves wrote. “We wholeheartedly believe that in the earlier days of this past week, Joshua heard us and was responding to us. It was clear when his consciousness left, and I am grateful he left on his own rather than being left with the burden of making a decision for him.”

Womack was hospitalized May 27 after colliding with a semi-truck while rollerblading in the area of 8th Street and Fairbanks Avenue in Holland. Reeves previously told News 8 that he misjudged when to cross the street and hit the truck trailer.

He leaves behind five children ranging in age from 3 months to 11 years. An online account has been set up to collect donations for the family.