GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Offshore’s Rock The Coast event is taking place this weekend and the full schedule of events brings something for everyone who visits the shoreline.

While it is too late to register for one of the food events, there are plenty of things to do along the coast during the event.

On Friday, the day kicks off with the Shields of Hope Charity Rides and a gathering of the boats at the Grand Haven Municipal Marina. A dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Muskegon Mart Dock and the first Poker Run Sticker will be handed out. The boats will return to Grand Haven at 7 p.m. and Friday Night Lights begins at 8 p.m.

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain begins at 10 p.m. Friday’s theme is Christmas in July.

On Saturday, the Great Sticker Poker Run will take boaters through many West Michigan coastal cities.

“The boating weekend raises money for the Shields of Hope non-profit. Shields of Hope is run by local Public Safety professionals in the West Michigan area. The mission is to spread hope, love, and encouragement to those in our community affected by cancer,” a post on the West Michigan Offshore’s Facebook page said.

Schedule:

Grand Haven 10 a.m.: First sticker checkpoint at the Grand Haven Municipal Marina 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Gathering of the Fleet, on the river, near the Grand Haven Municipal Marina 10:30 a.m.: Rock the Coast begins

Holland Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Lunch at Boatwerks and second Poker Run sticker handed out

Saugatuck 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Saugatuck Checkpoint opens and the third Poker Run sticker is handed out

Port Sheldon 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Fourth Poker Run sticker handed out 3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Raft-off

Grand Haven 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Fifth sticker handed out and Poker Run cards are drawn at the Shields of Honor Tent Area 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The ‘It’s a Wrap Party” will take place at the Shields of Honor Tent Area with a distinctive catering meal will take place at 6 p.m. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.: WMO Tip-A-Few Party



During the event, a helicopter that is in the air taking photos of the event will land in a vacant lot in Holland around 11 a.m., the city of Holland said in a press release.

On Sunday, the community is invited to explore, raft and enjoy the Grand Haven and Spring Lake community and boating lifestyle.

To register for the event, click here. You do need to be a member of West Michigan Offshore. To join, click here.