ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Road Commission was called in to clean up a hydraulic fluid leak on the road following a rollover crash in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash on 120th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

The sheriff’s office said that a garbage truck, driven by a 48-year-old male from Plainwell, was hit by a car while slowing down to turn left into a driveway. The car was trying to pass the garbage truck and another car, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the car rolled over into a ditch and the garbage truck leaked hydraulic fluid all over the road. The Road Commission was called in to help with the cleanup.

No one was hurt in the crash.

120th Avenue was closed for some time but is now reopened.