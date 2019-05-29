Road closures in Ottawa Co. for construction

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple of Ottawa County construction projects will close roads starting Monday.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says it is widening the intersection of Riley Street and 32nd Avenue in Jamestown Township. As a result, the intersection will be closed for a week starting Monday. People should detour along Byron Road via 32nd and 40th.

Crews are also going to widen 32nd to three lanes between Greenly and Quincy streets. While crews are working on the west side of the road, only northbound traffic will be able to get through. While working on the east side, the road will only serve southbound traffic.

In Robinson Township, a one-mile stretch of Johnson Street east of 120th Avenue will be closed to through traffic until Aug. 2. Workers are going to clear trees, put in culverts and reconstruct the road. People who live along Johnson will be able to get to their driveways.

Updates on the projects can be found on the road commission's website.