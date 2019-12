HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Holland Township Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on James Street west of Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

The road is closed due to the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or the extent of injuries.

