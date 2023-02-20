GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of the individuals responsible for graffiti found on a Grand Haven playground Monday morning.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the vandalism happened Sunday night into Monday morning.

Racial slurs and profanity were found spray painted on the playground equipment and donor memorial stones of Mulligan’s Hollow Imagination Station. GHDPS said several street signs and other city-owned properties had similar graffiti.

The city is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible.

“This is both sad and disgusting. We are working to hold those responsible accountable. We ask that anyone with information call the department or contact (the) Ottawa County Silent Observer,” Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.