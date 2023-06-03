A courtesy photo of the smoke coming from Louis Padnos Iron & Metals Co. building after a fire broke out on June 3, 2023.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Department of Public Safety is asking residents near a recycling center in Holland to stay indoors while crews battle a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., HDPS said crews at the Louis Padnos Iron & Metal Co. in the area of Pine Avenue and 7th Street after a fire broke out.

The department of public safety said that the wind has moved the smoke out over Lake Macatawa but there has been a shift to the south. Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors with the windows and doors closed.

Pine Avenue is closed due to the fire. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This story is developing. News 8 will updated with more information once it is released.