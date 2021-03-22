Republicans decry pandemic orders, citing jailed Holland restaurant owner

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Republican lawmakers and supporters gathered outside Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland Monday to voice support for its owner, who was jailed after flouting the state’s most recent dine-in ban and then a suspension of her license.

“The America I grew up in was one that allowed you to go out there and work your tail off and make a living and the government wasn’t going to stop you, but they were actually going to encourage you and celebrate that,” state Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, said. “Instead, now in Michigan, one unelected person can tell you you have to shut down. If you don’t, they will throw you in jail.”

He and other Republicans serving in the state House and Senate questioned why Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was pursuing the case against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney but wouldn’t investigate the Whitmer administration’s handing of the pandemic in nursing homes. Asked whether they would employ a special prosecutor to look into the nursing home matter, they said all options were on the table.

Republicans from the Michigan Legislature hold a press conference outside the closed Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. (March 22, 2021)

Pavlos-Hackney has been in jail since Friday. An Ingham County judge said she would remain there until proof her restaurant is closed is presented at a hearing.

Pavlos-Hackney’s restaurant on Lincoln Avenue near US-31 stayed open through the winter dine-in ban. As a result, the state suspended her food license in January. She kept serving customers anyway, not following capacity restrictions or requiring masks to be worn.

As she continued to ignore the rules, a judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest March 4. She was arrested Friday.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Pavlos-Hackney has argued she has a right to run her business as she sees fit. However, Attorney General Nessel, whose office is prosecuting the case, noted that restaurants always have to follow health safety guidelines and that the additional rules because of the pandemic are no different.

“This owner has continued to willfully violate the state’s food laws, public health orders and the order of the court – a dangerous act that may have exposed dozens of diners and employees to the virus following the discovery that one of Marlena’s customers tested positive for the virus within two days of eating there. MDARD is particularly concerned because the potential exposure happened at a restaurant that refuses to comply with basic COVID-19 measures required by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel – March 19, 2021

Supporters backing Pavlos-Hackney argue the orders shutting down the restaurant are an example of government overreach.