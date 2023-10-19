HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area massage parlor is under investigation for reports of sexual assault and prostitution, deputies say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Rong Massage on Douglas Avenue near 144th Avenue in Holland Township in July after a complaint of sexual contact during a massage. Investigators then got more tips of possible sex acts at the business, some in exchange for money and others unwarranted to “unsuspecting customers during the course of a massage,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 18, deputies and the FBI West Michigan Based Child Exploitation Task Force searched the business for evidence. Detectives are also working with the Internal Revenue Service.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the case will be given to the Prosecutor’s Office for review. Deputies said “criminal charges are likely.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.