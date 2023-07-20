ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Zeeland Public Schools has approved a contract with its teachers’ union that includes fewer half days than initially proposed, The Holland Sentinel reports.

On Monday, the ZPS Board of Education approved a contract for the 2023-24 school year with 15 half days on the calendar, according to The Holland Sentinel.

In June, the board voted against finalizing its contract with the Zeeland Education Association — the teachers’ union — after parents voiced objections to the number of half days on the proposed 2023-24 calendar.

The calendar that was not approved included 23 half days for elementary schoolers and 24 half days for middle and high schoolers — several more half days than the previous school year.

Parents who objected said they were concerned because more half days meant fewer opportunities for learning, less access to school lunches and a lack of supervision for children whose parents needed to work.

The contract approved Monday was the same as the initial proposal, save for the number of half days, The Holland Sentinel reported.