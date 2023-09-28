SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring Lake Village Manager Christine Burns has died, according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

A photo of Christine Burns from the Village of Spring Lake website.

She died unexpectedly Wednesday night, the Tribune reported.

Burns was the first woman to serve as Spring Lake’s village manager, according to the Tribune. She took the role in 2012.

According to her biography, she graduated from Central Michigan University and has over 25 of years of experience serving as a municipal official.

Village President Mark Powers said in a statement that Burns would be “greatly missed.”

“Christine, or Chris, as she was known to many, served the community with relentless positivity and passion,” Powers said.