Report: Pilot OK after airplane crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pilot survived after a small airplane crashed in a wooded area in Grand Haven Township Tuesday afternoon, dispatchers say.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. near 160th Avenue and Ferris Street.

The plane took off from the Grand Haven Memorial Airport and was going to Muskegon, according to the Grand Haven Tribune. Equipment on the plane had problems, so the pilot tried to land in a field. The plane didn’t have enough airspeeds and crashed in the woods.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

