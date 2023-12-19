GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County judge has been charged with domestic assault, the Holland Sentinel reports.

Judge Bradley Knoll, 72, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with a count of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to court records obtained by the Holland Sentinel.

The news outlet cites a complaint filed against Knoll, which says he was charged with assault or assault and battery of his spouse. He is ordered to have no contact with her or her home, according to the pretrial release order.

Knoll was released on a personal recognizance bond and is set to appear in court for arraignment on Jan. 9. A Muskegon County judge, Geoffrey Nolan of the 60th District Court, will preside over the case, the Sentinel reported.

Knoll, who is the chief judge of the 58th District Court, was not suspended from the bench but is not presiding over any domestic violence cases, he told the Sentinel.

He was first elected over two decades ago in 2002 and then re-elected in November 2020. His term is set to run through 2026.