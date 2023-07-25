OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County’s deputy administrator has resigned due to concerns about county leadership, the Holland Sentinel reports.

On Monday, Patrick Waterman submitted his letter of resignation, effective Aug. 4, to County Administrator John Gibbs, according to the Sentinel’s report.

In the letter, which was obtained by the Sentinel, Waterman wrote that “a lack of effective leadership and an eroding culture of employee trust and support within the county” sparked his resignation.

Waterman continued to write that despite his “best efforts to develop a collaborative working relationship with (Gibbs) over the past 7 months,” a “pattern of concerning administrative decisions” has convinced him that he will not be able to “gain (Gibbs’) confidence,” according to the Sentinel’s report.

Waterman alleged in the letter that Gibbs uninvited him from departmental meetings, failed to fully communicate with him, did not follow established Ottawa County hiring practices, dismissed concerns and did not give him the opportunity to contribute to county initiatives about which he was knowledgeable, the Sentinel reported.

Waterman became Ottawa County’s deputy administrator in November 2022, according to the Sentinel.

He wrote Monday in a separate letter to Ottawa County department heads, also obtained by the Sentinel, that he did not feel the administration valued his experience and abilities.

Waterman told department heads he had accepted a position as the city of Wyoming’s deputy city manager, the Sentinel reported.