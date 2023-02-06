GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Fruitport coach has died, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

Doug VanderWall died on Saturday, according to the Grand Haven Tribune. He was 80 years old.

The Tribune says he was a basketball and baseball star at the high school in the 1960s, and he went on to be a teacher and coach at Fruitport Community schools for three decades.

“The reach that he had, and the impact he made on people is nothing short of amazing,” his daughter told the Tribune.