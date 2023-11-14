GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LG Energy Solution will lay off about 170 production team members in Holland, according to an email obtained Monday by The Holland Sentinel.

Layoffs will take place between December and January, according to the email, which was sent to employees from LG Energy Solution Michigan President Charles Hyun.

Hyun attributed the layoffs to LG Energy Solution Michigan’s $1.7 billion expansion, The Sentinel reported. Work started in 2022 on the development, which will be nearly 1.7 million square feet and is supposed to create 1,200 jobs.

“As we continue our mass expansion and renovations, LG Energy Solution Michigan is transitioning and retooling some production lines from our current production facility to our second factory within our Holland site,” Hyun wrote in Monday’s email, according to The Sentinel. “As a result, less staff will be needed as some production lines are transitioned.”

The Sentinel reported that Hyun also mentioned “automakers realigning the speed of the EV transition” in his email.

All affected team members will be notified by the end of the month, according to the email.