Report: Judges dismiss deck collapse lawsuits

A file image shows the collapsed deck at Weaver House in Pine Bend Park in 2017.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Lawsuits filed by two people who were injured when a deck collapsed at an Ottawa County park have been dismissed, the Holland Sentinel reports.

The deck at Weaver House in Pine Bend Park collapsed June 15, 2017, injuring several people, including two who needed to go to the hospital.

The Sentinel said judges decided that Ottawa County was not responsible for the collapse, which was blamed on faulty design and construction by Grand Rapids architecture firm Winter Troutwine Associates Inc.

An investigation found the deck was built with a type of wood that wasn’t supposed to be used outdoors.

Th two people who filed the suits, Patricia MacDonald and Julie Benedict, are appealing the dismissals, the Sentinel reports.