Report: Johnny Carino’s in Holland closes

The shuttered Johnny Carino’s in Holland. (Courtesy Holland Sentinel)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Johnny Carino’s in Holland has closed its doors forever, the Holland Sentinel is reporting.

The Sentinel says the restaurant on West Shore Drive south of Riley Street was the last Johnny Carino’s in West Michigan.

A owner confirmed the closure to the Sentinel Monday but didn’t provide any details about what prompted it, saying only, “We love the people of Holland.”

The closest Johnny Carino’s is now in Muncie, Indiana, according to the Austin, Texas-based chain’s website.

