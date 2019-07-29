Report: Illinois state park fall kills Holland man

DEER PARK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man fell to his death while attending a wedding at an Illinois state park, according to local media reports.

The Holland Sentinel identified the man Monday as 31-year-old Alexander J. Torres of Holland.

The La Salle News-Tribune says the Michigan man was attending a wedding with his wife Saturday night at Starved Rock State Park when he fell from a bluff, plunging more than 30 feet.

The La Salle News-Tribune reports Torres crossed over a railing behind Starved Rock Lodge before he fell.

Authorities were called to the park around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters used ropes to pull up Torres, who was unresponsive. He was declared dead at Illinois Valley Community Hospital at 2:45 a.m., the Holland Sentinel reports.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Conservation Police Department and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office are investigating Torres’ death. The La Salle News-Tribune says conservation officers believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly fall, but the results of a toxicology test are pending.