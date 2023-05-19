HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two customers in separate incidents threatened employees at a Holland-area Taco Bell on April 30, the Holland Sentinel reports.

The first incident happened after midnight, when a man in the drive-thru became upset the fast food restaurant on River Avenue near Douglas Avenue doesn’t offer Sprite, the Holland Sentinel said. According to police reports obtained by the Sentinel, he broke the drive-thru window by punching it, acted as if he was holding a gun, then drove to the front of the store and hit the glass of the doors.

He then drove off and led an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a chase, eventually stopping and getting out of his car, the Sentinel reports. He still would not listen to deputies, who warned him they could use a K-9 on him.

“F— you, send the dog. (I’ll) fight it off and fight everyone here,” the Sentinel reports he allegedly said.

He was eventually taken into custody after deputies used a Taser on him multiple times, the Sentinel reports. It reports the man faces charges of damage to business property, operating while intoxicated, flee and elude, resisting and obstructing and habitual offender fourth offense notice. News 8 is not naming him because he has not yet been arraigned.

Around 3:20 p.m. that day, another man visited the Taco Bell. After ordering, he was told he wasn’t allowed at that Taco Bell due to issues that occurred in the past; As an employee worked on refunding him, he started making threats and yelling, the Sentinel says, citing police reports.

Witnesses told police he took two card readers off the counter, throwing one at an employee’s head and swinging the other one at a different employee. One witness said he bit her, the Sentinel reports. It reports his sister, who came into the Taco Bell with him and her two children, said he was held down.

The man, identified as Edward Galvin, has been charged with destruction of business property and three counts of assault, the Sentinel reports.

The Sentinel reports it was told multiple Taco Bell employees were fired, but it did not get a response from the company.