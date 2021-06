HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Public Schools has selected a new superintendent.

The school board chose Shanie Keelean at its Thursday meeting, the Holland Sentinel reports. Contract negotiations are underway.

Keelean is currently an associate superintendent in Waukegan, Illinois. A Grand Valley State University graduate, she previously worked in Chicago and Buffalo, New York.

She will replace Brian Davis, who is retiring at the end of the month.