Report: Holland among best lake beach towns in U.S.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is home to two of the best lake beach towns in the country, according to new rankings from WalletHub.

The personal finance website says it compared 192 beachside communities across 62 key areas including housing costs, waterfront homes on the market and beach water quality.

The towns were divvied up based on whether they were along an ocean or lake.

Among lakeshore communities, Traverse City came out on top and Holland ranked fourth.

WalletHub says Traverse City and Alpena have had just three disaster declarations since 1953 — the fewest on the list and 18 times lower than the most disaster-prone beach town: Lake Elsinore, California.

Traverse City and Alpena were also part of a five-way tie for places with the highest percentage of waterfront homes on sale. Traverse City also tied for the top spot for most nightlife businesses and per capita restaurants and coffee shops.

Holland was third among beach towns with the lowest foreclosure rate. The lakeshore community also came in at No. 4 for most coffee shops per person.

Ranking 18th overall among best beach towns, Alpena also got a nod for having the lowest median home price based on income. South Lake Tahoe was on the other end of that scale.

Port Huron ranked 31st on the list of 45 lakeshore communities, docked for having for one of the highest violent crime rates.

Four Florida communities were among WalletHub’s Top 10 Best Ocean Beach Towns in America: Naples took the top spot, Boca Raton ranked fifth, Sarasota was No. 6 and Venice came in at 10.

Online:

WalletHub best beach towns of 2019