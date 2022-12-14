First responders on the scene of a crash on US-31 near Felch Street in Holland Township on Feb. 7, 2022.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports.

According to the Sentinel, the Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille on James Street near US-31 in Holland Township will get its license back Friday.

The paper says the suspension was linked to the February crash on US-31 near Felch Street that killed 77-year-old Eugene Filar of Valparaiso, Indiana. Deputies say Michael Jay Brown, 35, of West Olive, was driving erratically and rear-ended Filar’s car. Brown was charged with three counts, including second-degree murder.

Citing court records, the Sentinel says Brown was drinking at the restaurant for about seven hours that day. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued three violations against Brann’s, saying it sold Brown alcohol even tough he was visibly drunk, the newspaper reports.

The Sentinel reports Brown was going 96 mph just before the crash and his blood alcohol content level was .255. Michigan’s legal limit is .08.