Report: 2nd round of layoffs at Gentex

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — This week brought another round of layoffs at a Zeeland-based automotive supplier, according to the Holland Sentinel.

Gentex Corporation, one of the region’s biggest employers, first began to lay off employees in April due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear how many people have been laid off from the company this week, the newspaper reported.

In April, Gentex said a decrease in demand since the pandemic was one of the factors in needing to downsize.