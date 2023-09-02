OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two more Ottawa County Commissioners could face a recall after a petition was filed Friday.

The Holland Sentinel reports that the petition language has been filed against Commissioners Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra, the lone Republican incumbent and the lone Democrat remaining on the board respectively.

The paperwork against them cites their decision to vote “no” on a resolution that would prevent the county from using resources for activities, programs or institutions that “support, normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth,” the Holland Sentinel reports.

Before the vote, Zylstra said it was important to define what those activities or programs would include and that leaving it open to interpretation could be a “trap.”

The Holland Sentinel reports that the Ottawa County Election Commission must review the petition between 10 and 20 days after receiving the draft. If the language is approved, Bergman and Zylstra would have 10 days to appeal.

Commissioner Lucy Ebel is also facing a recall. The petition in her case has already been approved.