GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Tuesday, Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The tweet, sent from Rep. Upton’s verified account, says the representative tested positive after taking a routine test. Upton reports he is vaccinated and has his booster COVID-19 shot. He is experiencing mild symptoms.

“Per CDC protocol, Rep. Upton will isolate for the next five days as required,” Rep. Upton’s tweet said.