HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Holland has revealed renderings for a community ice skating rink.

The design was created based on input from the community during an open house in April, and the city revealed the photos on Tuesday.

A rendering of a community ice skating park set to be built in Holland. (May 3, 2022)

In March, Holland received a $1 million donation through the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland area from Frank Kraai, a retired educator. His dream, according to the city’s website, was “to bring an ice-skating facility to Holland and for everyone to experience the joy of skating.”

After looking for spots to host the rink, Holland finally decided to build it at Window on the Waterfront Park, next to the Macatawa River. The construction date will likely be 2023, according to a City of Holland press release.

