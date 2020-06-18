Removal work continues at Holland State Park

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — With the nice weather in West Michigan, you’ll probably be tempted to get on the beach but plan accordingly.

The annual sand removal at Holland State Park normally happens in April but because of the pandemic, it’s happening this week.

The park will go back to normal on Saturday, but until then, it’s closed to everyone during most of the day — that includes bikers and joggers.

This is so the contractor can clear up the parking lots and clean up all of the debris that’s buried on the shoreline.

The park will open at 6 p.m. so people can come in and view the sunset if they would like. But keep in mind, there is minimal beach safety equipment out, like buoys to mark safe swim zones.

“We don’t want people to show up early because there is no room on Ottawa Beach road to wait,” said Gary Jones, Plainwell District Supervisor of Parks and Recreation. “We’re going to be turning traffic around at that gate until 6 p.m. when we can open it. So, it does not benefit anybody to get there at 5:30 p.m. because you can’t wait in line.”

And starting next week, sand relocation will start at another popular destination — Grand Haven.

“We do not anticipate closing Grand Haven to pedestrian and bike traffic, so people can still access the boardwalk, get to the pier,” he said. “We will be opening the campground starting on June 22, so we will have camping going on at Grand Haven and they’ll be able to work around that.”

Sand relocation is expected to start at Grand Haven on Monday.