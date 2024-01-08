ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Community Restaurant reopened its doors Monday morning after a fire destroyed the popular Zeeland diner nearly two years ago.

“Since the night of the fire, we planned to hopefully rebuild,” said co-owner Darla Elzinga, who met her husband at the restaurant decades ago. “It was always in the back of our mind. But since May when we broke ground, end of May when we broke ground, it started becoming a reality.”

Inside Community Restaurant on Jan. 8, 2024, when it reopened months after a fire.

There was a crowd of regulars patiently waiting outside at 5:45 a.m. before the restaurant opened. Among them was Daniel Hoeve, who has been dining at Community Restaurant for 50 years.

“Since I was a sophomore at Zeeland High School,” he said. “I’m really happy to see them reopen. I was really downhearted when it burned. I thought there goes our favorite spot.”

Community Restaurant first opened its doors in the 1960s, one of the first few restaurants in the area. It then moved to its current location, an old hardware store and bowling alley. It was destroyed in a fire on April 12, 2022.

“This week our special is Swiss steak, which ironically was the special the night of the fire that week. It’s one of our customers favorites,” she said. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the community. It really is a community and they have pushed us through and helped us get through some of the roughest times.”